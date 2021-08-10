The Boyertown Community Library recently added two brand-new outdoor return receptacles along the library entrance. One receptacle is designated for returned library books, while the other is for media, such as CDs and DVDs.
The addition of the new receptacles was made possible by a monetary donation courtesy of the Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club. The club's donation came off the success of their Girls’ Night Out Basket Raffle which was held at the Boyertown Community Library in March, 2020. The event was very well attended, with more than 240 participants over a two-day span.
“The new book returns are a welcomed update to the library. The previous book returns were more than twenty years old, so it was definitely time to replace them. We very much appreciate the donation from the BJWC that made this purchase possible,” said Susan Lopez, BCL Director.
Library patrons and community residents are encouraged to immediately begin using the new outdoor receptacles, which can be accessed 24 hours a day, year round.
For more information, contact the Boyertown Community Library at 610-369-0496.