Boyertown Community Library is happy to announce three new resources for library card holders. Subscriptions to RB Digital, CreativeBug and Lynda.com have recently been added to the library’s electronic resources collection. Links to these resources have been added to the library’s website.
RB Digital gives patrons access to hundreds of e-audiobook titles for adults, teens and children. Simply download the RB Digital mobile app from your device’s play store, create an account using your library card number and pin, and you are ready to listen.
CreativeBug is as fun as it sounds. This app, owned by Jo-Ann Fabric, has thousands of crafting videos available for patrons to view from anywhere! Professionals will teach you how to knit, paint, sew, and more with high quality step-by-step videos.
Lynda.com, owned by LinkedIn, is an “online learning platform that helps anyone learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals.” This amazing resource can help a person to sharpen skills or learn new skills to re-enter the job force or to change careers.
“These three resources will offer unique educational and recreational opportunities for people in the community,” says library director Susan Lopez. “Part of the mission of the library is to promote life-long learning and to promote reading enjoyment. RB Digital provides an opportunity for people who enjoy listening to audiobooks to do that on their mobile devices. CreativeBug will help people get in touch with their inner artist. Lynda.com will help people learn specific professional skills at their own pace, for free, which will enable them to either get a job or advance to a new or better position.”
To find out more about these resources please visit https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown, call us at 610-369-0496 or visit us at 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown.