Families looking for meaningful summer recreation opportunities will find plenty to do at Boyertown Community Library. Beginning June 10, "Summer Quest: A Universe of Stories" brings 10 weeks of free, fun activities.
“Throughout the year, families can borrow audiobooks for road trips, free movies for rainy days, and reading material for all ages,” says youth services coordinator Lisa Rand. “During the summer, the need for affordable and enjoyable activities increases. We are happy to see families taking full advantage of the library’s diverse offerings.”
In addition to entertainment, families are seeking educational enrichment. The library offers support with free programs, as well as opportunities for children to research topics of interest. Describing the importance of summer learning, Ms. Rand says, “Programs at the library can help children retain skills gained during the school year. We offer learning experiences that are fun, socially engaging, and rich in content. We hope everyone who visits might try something new.”
For teens, the library offers much more than required reading materials. Meet a friend and sit at one of our café tables to play a game, or check one out on your library card to play at home. Weekly opportunities include a writing club on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and yoga with Cassie Eshelman on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. in June. Special guests include astrophysicist Phill Reed of Kutztown University, speaking about exoplanets, and Barrio Alegria of Reading for salsa and bachata classes. We have monthly after-hours events, fun times to hang out with friends.
Children in elementary school can participate in Summer STEAM Lab on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.. This series will explore different topics each week through stories and hands-on activities. The STEAM series also will happen on some Wednesday evenings. For ages 9 to 11 who love words, Readers and Writers on Thursdays at 1 p.m. combines a book club and writer’s workshop.
Train fans will be happy to know that Colebrookdale Railroad will host Reading on the Rails on June 14 and July 12. Enjoy an excursion to the picnic area in Colebrookdale Village for a snack and stories. These programs require tickets, which can be purchased through the railroad: https://www.colebrookdalerailroad.com/.
The popular Storytime in the Orchard series co-hosted by Frecon Farms will take place on Fridays at 9 a.m. beginning June 14. All ages are welcome for stories, songs and time outdoors. Josh Smith, retail manager and marketing director, will share what is ripe in the orchard and lead a short walk. This program is held weather permitting at Frecon’s U-Pick Berries, 231 Powder Mill Hollow Road.
Throughout the summer, library patrons can earn raffle tickets by reading or, for those under 18, participating in various summer programs. Thanks in part to generous local businesses, there will be a variety of prizes to choose from for children, teens, and adults. Some favorite past offerings, including a family four-pack of tickets to the Yocum Institute and the Miller Center for the Arts, will be on offer once again. All Summer Quest participants age 18 and under can qualify to receive a ticket for the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, valid August 17 or 18 only.
The Boyertown Community Library staff are ready to welcome you for a fun summer. To learn more about library programs go to https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown, call 610-369-0496, or visit 24 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown.