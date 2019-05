Boyertown Director's Big Band held a fundraiser to help defray costs for the Boyertown Senior High School Marching Unit's truck project. Presenting a $2,700 check was Director's Big Band President Dennis Frey and Event Planner Jayne McHugh.

Accepting the check were Unit members Natalie Green, sophomore section leader; Jared Vamvakias, junior center marimba; and senior drum major Samara Rayco. Also accepting the gift was Boyertown Senior High School Band Director, Brian Langdon.