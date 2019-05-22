Donnie Ellixson has been a leader for the community in Boyertown since 1994 when he first opened his Dojang. Ellixson’s Tae Kwon Do Academy currently has about 150 students enrolled, ages 3 through adult. The training focuses on building confidence, self-discipline and teaching respect for self and others.
Over the past year, Ellixson has committed to making his Dojang the safest environment it could be. He not only put himself and his staff through CPR and AED training, but also hosted a separate community event at his facility to provide emergency care instruction for his students and their parents. In addition to the training, he obtained an AED and a fully stocked First Aid Kit for the facility.
To celebrate a milestone of 25 years, Ellixson held a Women Warriors Workshop, with the goal of empowering women to keep themselves safe. The two-hour class focused on assertiveness and defending oneself against attack to escape a bad situation. In lieu of a fee, participants were asked to make a donation to Safe Berks.
For more than 40 years, Safe Berks has provided services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Last year, they assisted more than 4,000 individuals. Additionally, their Safe House provides a haven to those in danger, approximately 800 individuals last year, including adults and children. Safe Berks offers a 24-Hour Hotline at 844-789-SAFE; or those in need may text Safe Berks to 20121.
At the end of the workshop, a group of women walked away with high spirits, broken boards and an “I can do it” attitude. A donation in the amount of $200 was also presented to Safe Berks, with a representative in attendance.