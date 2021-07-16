The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles is housed in the former home of the Boyertown Auto Body Works and focuses on historic vehicles from the Pennsylvania and Greater Delaware Valley. The Museum hosts its first electric vehicle show, “Current” EVent, featuring examples of electric vehicles throughout several eras on display in the Boyertown Museum parking lot at 85 South Walnut St. on Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.