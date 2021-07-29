An upswing in COVID-19 vaccinations is being seen in Berks County by at least one of the big providers: Ed Hudon, owner and pharmacist at The Medicine Shoppe of Boyertown.
“We are seeing a lot more people coming through,” Hudon said Wednesday, July 28. “They are seeking reliable information.”
He believes there is a fear factor regarding the delta variant and that some people have had enough with getting bad information on social media.
Hudon’s clinics and walk-in traffic at the pharmacy have delivered 37,000 doses of vaccine, he said, which is nearly a tenth of the estimated total of 385,000 total doses provided to Berks residents.
Hudon said he doesn’t give his opinions when someone asks about the vaccine.
“What they put into their body is ultimately their decision,” he said. “I’m not pushing something down their throats.”
The pharmacist said he listens to the vaccine candidate’s socioeconomic situation and their religious beliefs.
“I can’t discount their perception of what’s going on,” he said. “All I can do is give them fact-based evidence. It empowers the person as opposed to being told ‘you need to or else.’ I think it’s a more sound approach.”
Hudon said his profession is changing with the elevated position pharmacists have had in the pandemic involving coordinating care.
“It’s showing pharmacy in a different light,” he said. “I’m not just a person who counts pills. I take an active role in the community.”