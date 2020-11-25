Nov. 28 until Christmas
Optimist Club of Boyertown Annual Christmas Tree Sale: Every year starting Thanksgiving weekend, the club sets up a stand at Boyertown Rita’s parking lot, 309 E. Philladelphia Ave., Boyertown. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, the club will be selling trees Friday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The club will be selling on Thursday nights the weeks leading up to Christmas. Proceeds support Boyertown Optimist Club youth sports programs.
Dec. 3 to 14
Boyertown Area Multi-Service 14th Annual Virtual Festival of Trees: Sponsors decorated themed trees for display at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service Senior Center at 200 West Spring St. An online raffle via a link on the Multi-Service website will connect the public to view the trees and purchase raffle tickets to win their favorite tree. Support from this event benefits the many programs and services that Multi-Service provides for the community. Online link will be posted on Multi-Service website (www.boyertownareamulti-service.org) and Facebook page starting at noon on Dec. 3 and concludes at noon on Dec. 14. For questions, call the Multi-Service at 610-367-6957.
Dec. 5
Free Community To-Go Lunch with a Coat, Glove, Hat and Scarf Giveaway: noon to 1 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100 Barto. Hosted by Calvary UCC with Pennsburg UCC. Free meal. Free hats, gloves and scarves. Any questions may be directed to the church office, 610-652-5023.
Dec. 5
Chillin' On Chestnut: 11 a.m. Santa and his friends will be arriving on a fire truck at Chestnut Street, Boyertown. Come early to write a letter to St. Nick at the YMCA table and then hop into line for your visit with Santa. There will be Santa's workshop, games, crafts, and activities provided by participating local churches and nonprofits. Enjoy holiday music provided by the Boyertown Alumni Band at the Christmas Tree. Hot dogs and hot chocolate courtesy of the Salvation Army. Questions or to be an event sponsor, contact the Building A Better Boyertown Office at 610-369-3054 or email at Manager@boyertownpa.org.
Dec. 16
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, via phone and/or online. Sessions hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, on the third Wednesday of each month in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Free and open to the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/Dec2020Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Holiday Bingo: (ages 5-12) Dec. 1-31 find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link: bit.ly/371Zt9u
Craft Packs: (Adults, Teens, Kids) Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Holiday Reading Challenge: (Adults 18+ and Kids ages 5-11), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. While the weather outside is frightful, a book inside is delightful! Log your reading for the month of December and earn badges. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org. Come to the library to find great holiday reads, recipes, games, crafts and more!
Checklist Challenge: (Teens 12-17) Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. The Checklist Challenge is a challenge that gives you a checklist of different books, genres, or details to try and broaden your reading horizons! Keep track of your reading, and share your favorites with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
