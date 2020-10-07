Oct. 16
Movie Night: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Bring your own snack and/or beverage to share. Plenty of room to social distance.
Boyertown Lions Club Chicken Bar-B-Q: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ehst Custom Kitchens, 830Sweinhart Road, Boyertown. Note new location. Catered by Kauffman’s. Half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, apple sauce and roll. $10 per bake. Presold dinners guaranteed until 3 p.m. To order tickets call Lion Gary at 610-468-4788.
Friends Outdoor Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. Rain date is Oct. 24.
Pop Up Yard Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., rain or shine at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Vendor space is available for $12 per space, RSVP at www.calvaryuccbarto.com or 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com.
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
3rd annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Rain or shine. The totally free event will provide a safe opportunity for youngsters to enjoy good old-fashioned trick or treating in this time of isolation. Free hotdogs and drinks will be supplied. Due to COVID regulations, all participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To participate by contributing a trunk and treats, call the church office at 610-582-8167 to register.
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starts at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Covers 45 plus miles. $35 per car, call 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
Trunk or Treat: 1:30 to 3 p.m., rain or shine at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Come in costume for fun, candy and a pumpkin patch. www.calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com
Annual Turkey Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at St. John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Drive-thru take out. Purchase tickets pre-order until sold out by calling 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets available the day of the supper. All tickets $12. Take out orders only (no indoor dining). Dinner includes turkey with gravy, potato filling, "Hill Church" butter beans, corn, applesauce, chow chow, roll and butter. www.stjohnhillucc.org
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Oct. 15 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. Miss Laura will provide instructions. For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Oct. 20 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages Infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 19th.
Adult Evening Readers Book Club: Oct. 21 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Book Club resumes virtually via Zoom. This month's book selection is Marcus Zusak's “The Book Thief.” All are welcome to attend. Email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 for the Zoom link.
Children's Story Time: Oct. 22 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Oct. 27 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom ages Infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). One-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Children's Story Time: Oct. 29 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
