St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be livestreamed only as of Nov. 29, until further notice.
Dec. 10: is the third Sunday in Advent. In John 1: 6-8, we learn of a witness to the light. He came as a witness to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him. 8He himself was not the light, but he came to testify to the light. Following the close of worship, a Congregational Meeting to elect members to Congregation Council for 2021 will be held, via ZOOM.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack is closed: based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and will then be posted later in the day for viewing.
Dec. 16: Holden Evening Prayer service available online on YouTube or through our website.
Saturdays: Free drive-thru, take-out meal every Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 13: worship at Pennsburg UCC at 9:30 a.m., led by Rev. Antonio Villareal.
Dec. 20: Calvary will host Worship with Meagan McLeod leading Worship, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve Holy Communion Worship: join us at Calvary UCC for 4 p.m. (Rev Elmer Reinhold) or at Pennsburg UCC for the 7 p.m. (Rev. Daniel Moser) service. Both services will be Holy Communion Worship Services.
Dec. 27: Pennsburg UCC will host Worship at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Rebecca Stephens leading.
Remember: all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 13: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Third Sunday of Advent at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Diane Houck and Greeter Ginnie Wilkinson. Confirmation class will have their class at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Dec. 15: Church Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Dec. 16: Handbell rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.