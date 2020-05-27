St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30, a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org.
Sunday is The Holy Trinity, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 28: 16-20, where we celebrate the mystery of the Holy Trinity in word and sacrament, and as we are sent into the world to bear witness to our faith.
A “virtual coffee hour” follows the service, beginning at 10:30.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we livestream “Prayers, Psalms, and Song.” You can find us at stlukegilbertsville.org. This week’s psalm is Psalm 8.
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are canceled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing.
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together.
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We will be returning to in-house worship service on Sunday, June 7. We will have two services, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation with the secretary, we can only accommodate 25. This will be a Communion Service, we will be using the continuous method, an usher will direct you. Any questions, please contact the church office.
The Church Office Door now has a Mail Slot. If you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so. A Special Thank You to Howard Shafer and Dennis Schaeffer for installing the mail slot.
Calling All Graduates: Graduation this year may look different for graduates everywhere. We would still like to recognize those who are reaching this milestone in their lives during these unusual times. Graduate Recognition Sunday, is June 14th. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program, so that we can celebrate their accomplishments with them.
Scout Troop 511 will sponsor a Hoagie Sale on June 16. Orders need to be placed by June 9. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. If you are interested to volunteer and to order as a new person, please see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project." The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. This is a WIN WIN for everyone.
Miller Keystone canceled all May blood drives creating a deficit of a one day supply due to the start up of elective surgeries. The Blood Centers are open and are encouraging donations done with physical distancing and following CDC recommendations. The Reading location is near the airport. Call 610-926-6060 for an appointment. The Allentown location is near Lehigh Valley Hospital. Call 610-820-0962 for an appointment.
Need a ride? We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.