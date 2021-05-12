Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
May 23:, Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
May 23: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and the 10:15 a.m. worship services. All are welcome.
We require all church service attendees: to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. for worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). Starting June 6, in-person worship returns at 9:30. Registration required ahead.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
May 23: worship on this Pentecost Sunday at the 9 a.m. Holy Communion worship service. We will observe the Rite of Confirmation for three young persons of the congregation: Rebecca Johns, Jackson Moser, and Izabel Sandoval. During the sermon, these young persons will present their “Faith Talks”. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Denise Hoffman. Pastor Matt’s office hours are on Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guidelines: worship attendees are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times. Enter through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your own Bible if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
May 25: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
May 22: Calvary UCC will hold a 25cent clothing sale, and a Pop-Up Yard Sale with Outdoor Vendor Space available. Both events are 8 to 11 a.m. Visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com for additional information and to register to be a vendor.
May 23: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for worship and Holy Communion at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod Leading us in worship.
May 30: Worship at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) with Rev. Meagan McLeod at 9:30 a.m. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. Starting June 6, we will return to our regular summer schedule, worship will be at 9 a.m. only. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed. Join us in the basement beneath the sanctuary. No Sunday School during the summer.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 to 8 pm. to do all kinds of stitchery. Kits are on display in Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. Feel free to pick one up. Any questions see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. Call the church office to have it mailed.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store. Hoagies will not be sold during June, July and August.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male/female. Place in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.