St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Aug. 29: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service in the church. All are welcome. All church service attendees required to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). Children’s Sunday School resumes Sept. 12 - register on our website.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office and leave a voicemail message.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 29: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 am in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check website regularly: for latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Aug. 29: join us in the sanctuary for worship at 9:30 a.m. for the 14th Sunday after Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is Mark 7:1-8, 14-1 – “Authentic Religion.” We who were washed in the word when we were born in the font return to it every Sunday to ask God to create in us clean hearts.
We continue to take precautions: Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, please listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open Sept. 1 for donations of clothing and Sept. 8,15, and 22 for shopping, 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms are not available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 29: worship on the 14th Sunday after Pentecost at outdoor worship service at the Stone Lodge at the Green Lane Park on Snyder Road beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the congregation and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for will be Nancy Fioriglio and our Greeter/Usher is Bruce Houck. Altar Guild this morning will be FUN Committee and Counting Team is “B”. Immediately following the worship service, the Church Picnic will be held. Members and friends who signed up to attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. There will be plenty of activities to keep all busy and having fun! This is a rain or shine event.
Sept. 3: the office will be open for Pastor Matt’s office hours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Council voted to relax our COVID restrictions: members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. You may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule 9 a.m.: sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School in August. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook.
Return to regular worship schedule Sept. 5: 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9:15A a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, Coffee Hour to follow.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagie sales: resume in September.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donation in the box in the Narthex.
In Ian’s Boots: is accepting used sporting equipment to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.