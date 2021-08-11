St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Aug. 22: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service in the church. All are welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). Children’s Sunday School resumes Sept. 12 - register on our website.
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office and leave a voicemail message.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 22: worship on the 13th Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the congregation in the worship service and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service is open and our Greeters/Ushers are Shirley and Merle Deery. Altar Guild this morning will be Shirley Deery and Counting Team is “B”. Coffee and Conversation will be held at 8:30 a.m. and then again after worship in the Welcome Center. Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Aug. 24: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Aug. 27: Pastor Matt’s office hours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Aug. 22: join us in the sanctuary for worship at 9:30 a.m. on the 13th Sunday after Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is Ephesians 6:10-20 – “Put on the armor of God.” 10Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power. 11Put on the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” We continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open Aug. 25 for shopping and Sept. 1 for donations of clothing, from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 22: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check our website regularly: for our latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Bridge of Hope Church
309 West Franklin St., Womelsdorf
Southern Gospel Concert: 6 p.m. Oct. 9 featuring Brian Free and Assurance. $16 adults, Children ages 4 to 12, $10. Love Offering will be received. Call 484-651-0108.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council has voted to relax our COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule 9 a.m.: We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School in August.
Sept. 5: return to regular worship schedule, 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9:15 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, Coffee Hour.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagie sale: resumes in September.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donation in the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: is accepting used sporting equipment - used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots - to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride?: volunteers in the congregation provide transportation to medical appointments and such. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.