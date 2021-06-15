St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
June 27: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Worship Service in the church. All are welcome.
We require all church service attendees: to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
June 27: We returned to worship in our sanctuary or listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. We continue to take precautions. All services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held. This is the fifth Sunday of Pentecost. Communion will be celebrated. The sermon text for the day is Mark 5:21-43. This is the story of Christ healing a woman and Jairus daughter – “Then he put them all outside, and took the child’s father and mother and those who were with him, and went in where the child was. 41He took her by the hand and said to her, “Talitha cum,” which means, “Little girl, get up!” 42And immediately the girl got up and began to walk about.”
Community Clothing Rack: closed June 30 since it is the fifth Wednesday of the month. On July 7, the Clothing Rack will be open for donations and open July 14 for shopping 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
June 27:, Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 am in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on
Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check out our website: for our latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Check our website for new learning opportunities offered throughout the summer! For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council voted to relax COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule: 9 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office. No Sunday School during June, July and August.
Vacation Bible School: July 26 to 30, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., for children ages 4 through fifth grade.
Camp Noah: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those unable attend church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: not sold during July & August, will resume in September. A Special Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
Puzzles Galore: an assortment of puzzles are on the coat rack in the Parish Hall for you to borrow. Feel free to take home and enjoy.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donations in box in the Narthex.
Donated used sporting equipment to In Ian’s Boots: used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, gently used shoes and boots will distributed to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.