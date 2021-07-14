St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
July 25: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service in the church. All are welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
July 25: open for in-person worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
July 25: worship in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. on the ninth Sunday after Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is John 6:1-21. This is the story of Christ feeding the 5,000. 11Then Jesus took the loaves, and when he had given thanks, he distributed them to those who were seated; so also the fish, as much as they wanted. We continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open July 28 for shopping 9 a.m. to noon and open Aug. 4 for donations of clothing 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
July 25: worship on this the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the worship service and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Diane Houck and greeter/usher is
Sue Hoffman. Coffee and Conversation has resumed beginning at 8:30 a.m. and then again after the worship service in the Welcome Center. Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
July 27: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council has voted to relax our COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
July 25: We are currently on our Summer Worship Schedule 9 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office. There will be no Sunday School during July & August.
Vacation Bible School “BAOBAB BLAST:” July 26-30, 6:30-7:45 p.m., for children ages four years old through fifth grade. Registration forms are on the bulletin board in the Narthex or contact the church office for more information.
Camp Noah 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30-9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
TLC Stitchers: meet Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., during the summer. We have projects to work on which are either individual or group projects and they can be done during the meeting time or in the comfort of your home. Anyone wanting to join, see Ruth Weiser or email weiser879@comcast.net. Donations are also welcome for these projects. We still have individual project kits for anyone who would like to work on at home.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: not sold during July & August. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donation in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: donate used sporting equipment - used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots - to be distributed to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.