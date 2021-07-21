St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Aug. 1: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion outdoor service. All are welcome. All church service attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Vacation Bible School Aug. 2 to 6: meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Go to www.huffschurch.com to fill out the registration form and send or bring back to the church. Masks will be required at all times. Any questions or concerns, call the Church Office at 610-845-2626.
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 1: worship on this the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Supply pastor, Pastor Susan Sosnin will be leading the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and preaching the sermon. Communion will be with pre-packaged elements in the pews. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Terry Flicker and our Greeter/Usher is Gerry Flicker. Altar Guild this morning will be Terry and Gerry Flicker and Counting Team is “B”. Coffee and Conversation will be held at 8:30 a.m. and then again after the worship service in the Welcome Center. Masks are not required for worship, but if you feel more comfortable wearing one you are more than welcome to. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Aug. 2: Property committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 1: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check our website regularly: for latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Aug. 1: join us in the sanctuary for worship at 9:30 a.m. is the tenth Sunday after Pentecost. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is John 6:24-35. This is the story of Christ, the Bread of Life. Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.” We continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open Aug. 4 for donations, and Aug. 11, 18, and 25 for shopping, from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council has voted to relax our COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule: 9 a.m. worship. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School in August.
Camp Noah 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511: hoagies will not be sold in August, will resume in September.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults all sizes male and female. Place donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.