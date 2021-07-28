Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road Alburtis
Aug. 14: community picnic. Food available rain or shine beginning at 4 p.m. Music by the Majestics from 5 to 8 p.m. For details call the church office at 610-845-2626.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
Aug. 8: The Rev. Christie Orr will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service. All are welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 8: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check our website regularly: for our latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council voted to relax our COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship: 9 a.m. in person and livestream via Facebook. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School in August. We will return to our regular worship schedule Sept. 5 with 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service, 9:15 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Worship Service, Coffee Hour to follow.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to attend church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511: hoagies will not be sold in August, will resume in September.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donation in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: is accepting used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots) to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.