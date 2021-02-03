Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 14: Christ Lutheran Church will worship on Transfiguration Sunday at 9 a.m. On this Sunday, we will be led in worship service of Holy Communion and hearing the Trial sermon of pastoral candidate Pr. Matthew Finney. If hired, Pr. Matthew Finney will serve as a part-time/shared pastor. He is currently the called pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Sassamansville. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is Diane Houck. All members who attend the service will be ushered, by a council member, to a seat so that we can maintain social distancing. During the service, the quilts made and tied by members of our congregation will be blessed during the service. Immediately following the service, there will be a Congregational Meeting with the sole purpose of voting to hire Pr. Matthew Finney. The service and meeting will be available on Zoom for those who do not wish to be present in-person or are unable due to health reasons. A link will be sent out during the week. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Feb. 15: The office will be closed to observe President’s Day.
Feb. 17: 7 p.m., we will have an in-person Ash Wednesday service. This service will be a service of Imposition of Ashes with all attending coming forward standing 6 feet or more from each other, wearing a mask, and the Pr. Sue Sosnin will place ashes on your forehead. Communion will also be a part of this service, which will be with pre-packaged elements and in the pew you are sitting in.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 14: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Feb. 13: Miller-Keystone Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hill Lutheran Church. Thank you for giving the gift of life.
Feb. 17: join us as we begin our Lenten journey with Ash Wednesday Communion Worship at 7 p.m.
Feb. 24: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer will be on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Lent beginning on Feb. 24.
First communion classes: begin Feb. 24 at 6:15 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday evening during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Please let Pastor Zaiser know if you are interested.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: The sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases, contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, let Mary Snyder or the church office know. Sponsor bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather, news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, online at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Visit www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti! You’ll be glad you did!
Feb. 14: Transfiguration of Our Lord. The sermon text for the day is Mark 9: 2-9, about the revelation of Christ as God’s beloved Son. In this text we read, “This is my Son, the Beloved; listen to him!”
Feb. 17: Ash Wednesday. All are welcome to meet in our parking lot at 7 p.m. for our worship service. By remaining in your vehicle, you can easily hear the service on 91.3 FM. Should you choose to remain at home, you are welcome to join us via livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org.
Community Clothing Rack: open Feb. 17 and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
Feb. 13: Calvary UCC will hold a Free Clothing (and More!) Giveaway in Fellowship Hall. There are HUNDREDS of items for free! Also on the Lower Level, the Indoor Flea Market will be open for shoppers. Both events are 8 to 11 a.m.
Feb. 14: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for Worship, held at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod. Rev. Meagan McLeod is our Supply Pastor for the months of February and March, at both Calvary UCC and Pennsburg UCC. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC!
Feb. 21: Pennsburg UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) will host Worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod.
Feb. 27: Calvary UCC will hold a Free To-Go Community Meal. Also on the Lower Level, the Indoor Flea Market will be open for shoppers. Both events are noon to 1 p.m.
Feb. 28: join us for Worship, held at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Feb. 17: Ash Wednesday live stream service airing at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take-out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.