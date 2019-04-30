Anticipation is indeed building for the 2019 Boyertown Area Health and Wellness Expo set for Thursday, May 16, at the spacious Morning Star Fellowship venue, 100 Limekiln Road, Bechtelsville. The site is conveniently located just off Route 100, midway between Boyertown and Bally. The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public. Parking is plentiful, and vans/buses are welcome.
Presented by title sponsor Frederick Living, the expo will be hosted by The Center at Spring Street/Boyertown Area Multi-Service and Gerhart, Hartman and Ritner Insurance.
Scores of exhibitors will include fitness centers, senior and retirement communities, insurance and financial advisors, hearing and vision specialists, hospitals, financial institutions, chiropractors, nutritional specialists and many others.
“Breakout seminars” throughout the day will include topics such as Decluttering Techniques, Essential Oils 101, Tips to Having Real Estate Property Tax Reductions, Asset Protection/Funeral Pre-Planning, Estate Planning, Getting VIP Care From Your Doctor, Sleep Well to Live Well, Virtual Dementia Tour, Preparing for Retirement, Corrective Exercise and Healthy Weight Loss.
Bistro/Cooking demonstrations will include “Healthy Snacks and Meal Ideas with Kelly,” “Healthy Eating with Diabetes,” and “Healthy Baking.”
Fitness and exercise demonstrations will be plentiful, as area fitness centers and organizations provide lively performances.
And expo attendees can look forward to free blood pressure checks and various other free health segments including vision screenings, hearing screenings, hands-only CPR instruction, iTovi scanning, chair massages, postural screenings and trigger point demonstrations.
Information and booth/location details will be provided as visitors enter via the main Morning Star lobby area.
Much-anticipated giveaways and door prize drawings will also be included as part of the May 16 excitement.
Plus, the Breakfast and Lunch Café will be open to both expo visitors and exhibitors. The very-affordable menu will include assorted muffins, danishes, fresh fruit, yogurts, homemade soups, freshly-made salads, hot dogs, tomato pie, chips and various hot/cold beverages.
And the Main Stage will be bustling with guest speakers, those fitness demonstrations and expo entertainmen. One of the headliner entertainers will be the popular Jeff Krick as he returns with his “Elvis in Concert Tribute” from 2 to 3 p.m. Steve Walker will welcome expo visitors from 9 to 10 a.m. with his unique blend of acoustic musical offerings.
Exhibitor booths and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the May 16 Health & Wellness expo. Interested firms/organizations/individuals should contact Jim Davidheiser at 484-706-3262 or jdavidheiser@coveragenow.com.
The current listing of expo sponsors includes Title Sponsor, Frederick Living; Event Sponsors, Pottstown Hospital/Tower Health and Reading Eagle Company; Community Sponsors, Community Health abd Dental Care, Final Results Fitness and Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation.
Patron Sponsors include Visiting Angels, Town and Country newspaper, Sanatoga Water Conditioning, Key Bank, Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, Chestnut Knoll Personal-Memory Care and At Home Services, Daystar Natural, Diakon Senior Services, Exact Care Management, Eye Consultants of Pennsylvania, Limerick Garden of Memories/Ott Funeral Home, My DNA Cancer Testing, PMA Medical Specialists, Paramount Living Aids, Senior Moves By Design, United Healthcare and Valley Forge ENT.
Net proceeds from the overall event will benefit The Center at Spring Street in Boyertown, a division of Boyertown Area Multi-Service.
Additional details regarding the May 16 Boyertown Area Health and Wellness Expo can be obtained via phone at 484-706-3262 or via email at jdavidheiser@coveragenow.com.
Information is also available via the GHR Insurance website at www.coveragenow.com.