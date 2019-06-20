Bring your car and head to the Berks County Heritage Center on Sunday, July 21, for our “Car Cruise ‘n Concert” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a display of vehicles from the 70s and earlier, with musical entertainment, food trucks and activities for all ages.
“We decided to move the antique car display from our October "Heritage Festival" and expand it into its own event with a concert as part of our summer series” explained Becky Richards, recreation program supervisor. At least one concert over the summer is held on the grounds of the Berks County Heritage Center which has a beautiful wide-open field below the Gruber Wagon Works Museum, perfect for a car cruise.
Antique, Classic, Muscle Cars and Trucks from 1970s and earlier are welcome to display your vehicle in the Heritage Center field. Vehicle Registration begins at 9 a.m. No fee to register or display your vehicle, but pre-registration is suggested. Collectible dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registered vehicles.
This is a non-judged show, though fun awards will out at 1:30 p.m. in these categories: Oldest Vehicle, Farthest Distance Driven, Directors Choice by Decade, People’s Choice, Best in Show.
Concerts begin at noon with Jeff Krick Sr. Elvis Tribute Show from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Then from 2 to 4 p.m., Mitch and the Mood Swings will have us dancing to our favorite songs from the 60s and 70s. Motor enthusiasts will enjoy demonstrations of the Otto hit-and-miss engine that powered the Gruber Wagon Works at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Kids of all ages will line up to try their skills on the “Rock ‘N’ Roll Racing super speedway with six driving stations of 1/10 scale cars.
Bring cars and blankets to enjoy the Car Cruise ‘n Concert. Food Trucks will be available. Tours of the Gruber Wagon Works Museum and C. Howard Hiester Canal Center will be available, as well as the Heritage Center Country Store with unique gifts and books, and dipped ice cream in the Snack Bar.
The Berks County Heritage Center is located at 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading; ½ mile south of the Route 222 exit for Route 183, behind Penn State-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.