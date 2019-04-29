The Reading Buccaneers, in partnership with the Twin Valley High School Band, will present this annual indoor drum and bugle corps concert at the Twin Valley High School auditorium on Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. The concert has become a mainstay for drum corps fans, and features an exciting combination of tradition, innovation and excitement.
This year’s performing units are:
• Buccaneers, Reading — defending and 15-time DCA world champions premiering their 2019 program “Dans Ma Chambre.”
• Buccaneer Alumni, Reading — recreating championship excitement from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
• Banner Brass, Reading — The Buccaneers’ newest ensemble performing pop and classical hits.
• Belvederes Alumni, Schuylkill Haven — an original DCI corps, the Belvederes perform rousing jazz, traditional and patriotic selections.
• Reilly Raiders, Willow Grove — maintaining a busy concert and parade schedule, and bringing their renowned repertoire to the stage.
• Blessed Sacrament/Golden Knights Alumni, Nutley, N.J. — performing their classics with that massive drum corps sound.
• Skyliners Alumni, Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. — continuing their well-known traditions, they put the “f” in “forte!”
Tickets are available at www.readingbuccaneers.org/springpreview, at the door, or by mailing your order to “The Spring Preview,” 200 Columbia Ave., Reading, PA, 19605. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope and check payable to “Reading Buccaneers.” Orders received after May 1 will be held at Will Call. Center section tickets are $17 and outside section tickets are $15. For more information, please email bucspringpreview@gmail.com.
A pre-show Turkey Dinner will be available in the school cafeteria from 3 to 6:30 p.m. for $10 per person.
Founded in 1957, the mission of the Reading Buccaneers Drum & Bugle Corps is to provide men and women of all ages a unique and enriching educational experience in the performing arts in which they develop as individuals and as performers. The Buccaneers were founding members of Drum Corps Associates and won the first-ever DCA World Championships in 1965, as well as 13 additional titles since. For more information, visit www.readingbuccaneers.org.