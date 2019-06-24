Two dozen Albright College students took part in an annual Lions' Lair business idea challenge this spring, in which competitors present a brief description of their business proposal to a panel of community business leaders and faculty. Local competitors included:
Kaley Donmoyer of Fredericksburg, majoring in Business Administration/Finance/Management at Albright. Donmoyer's team presented "Elevated Therapy Tape, ET Tape," using Therapeutic CBD infused Kinesiology Tape. The team earned first place in the competition. Donmoyer has connected with alumnus Steve Groff, M.D. '87 to further work on this project.
Mackenzie Hart of Blandon, majoring in Business Administration/Finance/Management at Albright. Hart's team presented "WarmShields, LL," a Bluetooth heated windshield and mobile app controlled windshield banner. The team earned second place in the competition.
Ethan Jones of New Holland, majoring in Business Administration at Albright. Jones's team presented "EQ Salon & Lounge," boasting the tagline, "It's Not Just a Haircut, It's an Experience." The team earned third place in the competition.
Brooke Koch of Mohnton, majoring in Business Administration/Fashion/Management/Merchndis at Albright. Koch's team presented "EQ Salon & Lounge" - boasting the tagline, "It's Not Just a Haircut, It's an Experience." The team earned third place in the competition.
Cody Moser of Blandon, majoring in Business Administration/Management/Marketing at Albright. Moser's team presented "WarmShields, LLC," a Bluetooth heated windshield and mobile app controlled windshield banner. The team earned second place in the competition.
Shaun O'Reilly of Reading, majoring in Business Administration/Finance/Management at Albright. O'Reilly's team presented "Elevated Therapy Tape, ET Tape," using Therapeutic CBD infused Kinesiology Tape. The team earned first place in the competition. O'Reilly has connected with alumnus Steve Groff, M.D. '87 to further work on this project.
Austin Weller of Mertztown, majoring in Business Administration/Management/Marketing at Albright. Weller's team presented "WarmShields, LLC," a Bluetooth heated windshield and mobile app controlled windshield banner. The team earned second place in the competition.
Lions' Lair judges included Albright grads Brent Hurley '06, founding YouTube team member and current startup investor; Ron Scheese '83, president and CEO of Andesa Services, Inc.; Katherine Scheese '86, owner of From the Heart Consignment Boutique; and Pete Molinaro, CEO and chairman of Adhezion Biomedical, LLC. Faculty judges included Roberto Mandicini, assistant professor of accounting and Bonnie Rohde '92, instructor of business.