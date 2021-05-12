Butter Valley Community Church in Barto dedicates new addition

BARTO — On Saturday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m., one of the oldest churches in the area will celebrate the opening of their new fellowship hall.
Built in 1851, the Butter Valley Community Church will hold a dedication service in the fellowship hall, complying with current health mandates.
The design intent for the fellowship hall addition was to provide additional room for the growing congregation. The new 6,000-square-foot fellowship space features a modern kitchen, three classrooms and the fellowship hall which also serves as a gymnasium.
"The completion of this church addition project has created great excitement and enthusiasm within our church body," said Mark Hager, pastor of the Butter Valley Community Church. "It represents vision, labor, prayer and sacrifice coming together in a significant way. We want this structure to be utilized as a place to further ministry for Jesus Christ and to serve as a place of blessing for our community. We are thankful to God for what He has accomplished."
The construction, which began on Sept. 23, 2019, was undertaken by general contractor, H. Mininger & Son Inc. of Telford.
Bryce Mininger, president of the firm commented that “H. Mininger & Son, Inc. was pleased to be involved with a project with a church where members were passionately: 1. Committed to doing things right including choosing exterior finishes that were consistent with the original brick building. 2. Engaged in the project throughout making changes to create the best possible most efficient use of the building. 3. Willing to invest their own sweat equity in tasks to make the whole project affordable.”
Butter Valley Community Church is a vibrant and active fellowship established as Hereford Mennonite Church over 250 years ago as one of the first churches in the area. The church can trace its origin to 1720 when Mennonite families first settled the upper end of the region known as Goschenhoppen.
The first Mennonite meetinghouse was erected as a small log structure, in 1732. This was located behind the current Bally Community Center.
When Berks County was incorporated in 1752 the area was called Hereford Township and the congregation adopted the name Hereford Mennonite Church. In 1755 the first building was replaced by a much larger log structure, covered in clapboard siding. This was enlarged or extended toward the north in 1790 to accommodate a schoolroom.
In 1898 the old structure was torn down to make room for a new plastered stone building in 1899, which became today’s Bally Community Center.
In 1851, a brick meeting house was built on the south side of the original cemetery. The building was enlarged in 1897 by adding the present auditorium. In 1934 a two-story addition on the west end of the 1851 meetinghouse provided classrooms for Sunday School, a kitchen area, and indoor restrooms. In 1971, extensive renovations included excavating a basement under the 1851 structure to add more classrooms and a small fellowship space.
In 2011, the congregation adopted a new name. the Butter Valley Community Church. Finally, in 2020 the new (and long-awaited) Fellowship Hall addition has been completed and will be dedicated Saturday, June 5, 2021.
More information concerning Butter Valley Community Church, located at 267 Crow Hill Road in Barto, can be found on its website: https://www.buttervalleycc.org.