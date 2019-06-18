GraduationBuxmont Academy Class of 2019 Buxmont Academy Class of 2019 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buxmont Academy of Pottstown graduates, left to right: Darrin Arters of Birdsboro; Thomas Rowe of Birdsboro; Joseph Lenhardt of Pottstown; Raj'a Harling of Norristown; Cody Keeley of Birdsboro; Collin Wiswesser of Oley; Preston Parsons of Oley. Submitted by Rachel Lee Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Buxmont Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUpdate: driver injured after car, truck collisionLonswamp hosts Swamp Fest June 29Memory Cafes in Morgantown and New Holland offer stigma-free social gatheringsLehigh Valley band TimeWhy?s perform 60s, 70s music in KutztownRecord vehicles pack Fleetwood Show of WheelsTwin Valley Class of 2019, ‘Oh, the places you will go!’Hamburg Class of 2019, embark on your journeyFlamin' Dick & the Hot Rods perform 50s, 60s rock at Kutztown ParkElverson Day features food, vendors, fun for kids, fireworksDaniel Boone High School graduates Class of 2019 Images Videos