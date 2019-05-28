Come celebrate the longest day of the year with us on Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discover local goods and produce from our farm to fork style Farmer’s Market, find your inner musician while checking out the drum circle by Living in the Rhythm, or the flute circle with members of Turtle Moon NAFC Organizers. There will also be a flute building station. No experience necessary!
Join “Porcupine Pat” for a Yoga Walk along the Union Canal Towpath from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., or go for a leisure walk to learn about the history of the Deppen Cemetery at 6 and 7:30 p.m., or both. Come and listen to a story by the campfire or come to the kids craft area. The Berks County Amateur Astronomical Society will be on hand to tell you a little more about the science behind the solstice.
The event is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Berks County Heritage Center is located at 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading; a half-mile south of the Route 222 exit for Route 183, behind Penn State-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.