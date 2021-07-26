The Center at Spring Street, a program of the Boyertown Area Multi-Service, had its reopening event to celebrate the return of in-person programs on July 6.
Members enjoyed a fun filled day of exercise classes with Fran Wieckowski, winning door prizes, playing pool and shuffleboard, playing cards and games with friends and so much more. After lunch, they were treated to live entertainment from the After All Duo Band.
The Center at Spring Street in Boyertown is now open daily for adults 55 and older for activities, exercise classes, fellowship among friends and nutritious hot lunches. The Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Center is also open on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Grab and Go lunches are served Monday through Friday from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.
For more information, to schedule a tour or to reserve a nutritious hot meal call the center receptionist, Stacey Brennan, at 610-367-2313 Ext.1.