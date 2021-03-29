Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care in Boyertown and FOX Rehabilitation provide informative discussions each month via Zoom to support the well-being of those living with Parkinson's disease, followed by an upbeat exercise class.
The next Parkinson's Learn and Share is Thursday, April 15, beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees can also call in using the phone number provided at registration.
Learn more about symptom-based treatments to help with rigidity, bradykinesia, and freezing, a sudden but temporary inability to move, from Dr. Andrew Harnish, FOX Optimal Living rehab director. He has a doctorate in physical therapy; is a Board Certified Geriatric Clinical Specialist, APTA Credentialed Clinical Instructor, and LSVT Certified BIG Therapist.
Following the Parkinson's Learn and Share, join our group exercise class featuring Dr. Harnish and Exercise Physiologist Eric Sartor. They will use targeted movements to improve your posture, balance, range of motion, strength, and endurance.
Seminars and group exercise classes are free and held on the third Thursday of every month. To receive your Zoom link or conference number, please call 610-473-8066.