Nancy Meeker Pagano turned 100 on June 2 and marked the wondrous occasion with a celebration at Chestnut Knoll which included her family and friends.
Born in Newark, N.J., she spent much of her life in Pine Brook, N.J., as well as living in an adult community in Toms River, N.J.
Nancy was a homemaker but was not reluctant to join the workforce. She performed manual labor during World War II as a factory worker. She was also employed by a department store working as a cashier in housewares, as well as Pine Brook Auction and Englishtown Flea Market alongside her husband, Albert Meeker.
Nancy was married to Albert during World War II and had three children; a daughter, Joyce, and twin sons Albert and William. She was later remarried to Victor Pagano.
She has seven grandchildren: Anthony DeZao, Lisa Mattia, Nicole Marvel, Dennis Meeker, Tiffany (Meeker) Hayman, Christina Meeker and Nicholas Meeker, as well as two great-granddaughters Mackenzie and Delaney Hayman.
In her pastime, Nancy loved to dance. Victor had taught her various dance styles like the waltz and merengue that tickled her fancy!
She was an avid bowler, enjoyed bocce and going on trips. And according to Joyce, she was a fantastic Italian cook. She also loves animals, especially her grand-dog, a little black chug named Ombra.
At Chestnut Knoll, she loves playing trivia and shows the staff that she’s the life of the party.
“We call her the Energizer bunny because she just keeps on going,” said Joyce.