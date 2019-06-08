Clay on Main is gearing up for a busy summer. The non-profit arts center provides classes and hosts events for Berks County residents and visitors, sharing their passion for creativity while building community.
The gallery is currently showing ceramic work by Dolores Kirschner and Fadi Acra. On June 16, a new exhibition, “Clay Speaks” opens, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m., showing work by 25 ceramic artists.
The children’s day camp from June 10 to 21 is full, but those interested can register for the Art Around the World camp, July 15-19.
Clay on Main continues to bring workshops to area senior centers, thanks to grants from the Berks County Arts Fund and the Russell L. Hiller Charitable Trust Fund, both of the Berks County Community Foundation.
A pop-up market is planned for Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with artists vending original art and handmade goods.
A tie-dyeing workshop will take place on July 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
July brings another day camp, Art Around the World, for kids aged 6 to 12. The camp runs from July 15 to 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Kids can expect to make crafts, learn about other cultures, and develop relationships with their fellow artists.
On Saturday, July 20, kids from the camp will get to show their creations to patrons who stop by at Clay on Main’s annual Ice Cream Social, from 1 to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley.