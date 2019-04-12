Clay on Main is offering area ceramic artists an opportunity to be part of an exciting exhibit, Clay Speaks.
Artists from any background who work in clay are invited to apply for this juried show. The deadline for applying is May 14, and the show opens on June 16. Whether functional or not, pieces should speak to ceramics as a fine-art medium.
Liz Wheeler, who is organizing the show, explains, “I want to create an artistic dialogue by putting a show in our gallery that’s just focused on ceramics. We show lots of different kinds of work, which is great, but clay is literally in our name, and I thought it would be fun and exciting to bring some unusual, thought-provoking ceramic art together.”
There will be prizes awarded of $500, $300 and $200.
Jurors for the show are Constance McBride and Jeff Dietrich. Dietrich has spent the last 35 years teaching art in the Oley Valley School District while pursuing his personal ceramic artwork; for the last 20 years, his work has been inspired by the largely anonymous artisan potters of 18th and 19th Century rural Pennsylvania.
McBride is a native of Philadelphia who has returned to the area after living in the southwest for 16 years. She has won numerous awards and exhibits at galleries and museums; her work has also been featured in various online and print publications. In addition to making art, she teaches ceramic classes and facilitates workshops.
For more information and to get a detailed prospectus, artists should visit www.clayonmain.org, call 610-987-0273, email clayonmain@gmail.com, or stop by the studio to talk in person.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley.