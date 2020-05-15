The staff and volunteers of the Colebrookdale Railroad delivered more than a ton of food and supplies to regional food pantries decimated by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“In an ongoing effort to do our part and serve the communities in which we call home, we here at the Colebrookdale Railroad have partnered with the Salvation Army and Boyertown Multi-Service for a food donation drive called “Cram A Car,” said Adrian Alderfer, of the non-profit Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust that operates the railroad.
The drive ran from April 5 to May 1. Donations were received through the Trust’s online Amazon Wishlist, delivered to the railroad, and loaded onto the historic train.
“As the weeks passed, the pile of boxes grew larger and larger, and for that we sincerely thank all the members of the community who contributed to this cause,” said Alderfer.
On May 13, the Trust’s workers delivered the donations to the two charities to help get their food pantries “back on track.”
“Our donors and supporters have been a miraculous force for the Colebrookdale Railroad’s efforts to boost our communities over the past seven years, and when the virus presented an unforeseen challenge, they pulled off another miracle,” said Nathaniel Guest, the Trust’s Executive Director.
“I am very proud of them, and very grateful for them,” he said.
“We thank all of our donors for helping the communities we serve in this way,” said Alderfer. “We are all in this together and will come out stronger when it is over.”