Due to the overwhelming generosity from donors, Book Bonanza is no longer accepting donations after Wednesday, June 19. With the sale less than a month out, volunteers are preparing the old Gap store to accommodate as many books as possible. Book Bonanza thanks everyone who stopped by the Berkshire Mall to drop off donations.

The 2019 sale will open with a Thursday $10 pre-sale and will run July 11 to 14. More information can be found on their website www.berksbookbonanza.org.