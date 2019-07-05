WASHINGTON TWP. — The Washington Township supervisors recently agreed to move forward with a proposed rezoning of a portion of Route 100 to again allow business development.
The 125-acre tract, owned by Prestige Properties of Ambler, Montgomery County, is bounded by Route 100, Old Route 100, and Barto and Stauffer roads.
Its development was started by Richard Mingy, who built about 100 town homes and single-family dwellings, and then lost the property to a bank several years ago, leaving the remainder undeveloped with unfinished roads, prompting resident concerns.
Since the original plan is no longer valid, the former approved commercial zoning for the Route 100 frontage has been rescinded, prompting the new owners to request a change from high-density residential back to commercial, again allowing for businesses along the state road.
Prestige plans to continue development and has offered township officials three concept sketches from which to choose, but has not yet filed formal plans.
A joint meeting with the township planning commission is scheduled for July 11 to go over the concepts.
In other business, the board approved buying materials for two fuel pumps, replacing two 20-year-old pumps at the public works building at a cost of $3,242 from Hafer Petroleum Products of Ephrata.
In a related matter, the supervisors agreed to hire a permanent part-time public works employee at $16 per hour pending background checks, drug testing and a physical.
The name of the candidate was not released, pending the outcome of the checks and tests.