Kristin Johns, 2020-2021 Berks County Dairy Princess and Pennsylvania State Alternate Dairy Princess, recently visited St. Francis Academy Early Learning Center in Bally.
Johns talked to the students about the importance of dairy products in their diets. She acted out a skit, portraying Farmer Brown and talked to her cow, Maggie, about what dairy products can be made from milk.
The Dairy Princess also read the book "Click, Clack, Moo" to the students. For each repetitive word, the students did a movement.
The visit included a craft activity with Johns showing them how to make a 'cow' book mark.
The event concluded with a sweet dairy treat — ice cream!