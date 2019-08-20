BOYERTOWN — Building A Better Boyertown once again hosted the annual Dog Days of August event.
The pet-focused celebration was held off East Philadelphia Avenue on North Chestnut Street in downtown Boyertown, between Robin Zimmer’s Pets, and Tompkins VIST Bank.
Four-legged visitors enjoyed a splash in a doggie pool and explored the dog-friendly merchandise and treats offered by area vendors.
Pet watering stations were set up various locations in front of downtown businesses to help canines beat the August heat.
Many visitors ended their day by enjoying an outdoor dining experience with their favorite pooch at the Other Farm and Forge.