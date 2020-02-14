Applications for the Leidy Rhoads and Frank & Amanda Hartman Educational Foundation Scholarships are now available
The Leidy Rhoads Foundation and Frank & Amanda Hartman Educational Foundation were established to support high school seniors residing in our school district in pursuing additional training and education, and assist them in obtaining “gainful occupations.”
The Leidy Rhoads Foundation was established to provide training and higher education for the people in the Boyertown Borough. In a like manner, Frank & Amanda Hartman Educational Foundation benefits individuals attending colleges or universities who are residents of the townships of Colebrookdale, Douglass Berks County, Douglass Montgomery County, or Boyertown Borough.
Applications are available on the Boyertown Senior High School’s website by clicking on the following link: https://www.boyertownasd.org/Page/1332
Deadline for applications is May 10, 2020.