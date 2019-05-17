The Berks Arts Council announced the winners of the 2019 Fast Lane Art competition at a reception on May 15, at Freedom Auto Group, Hamburg.
First prize was awarded for “Juan” by Exeter Township Senior High School artist Amelia Menet.
Second prize went to “Happy Pitbull” by Schuylkill Valley High School artist Megan Torok.
Third prize went to “Blank Face” by Twin Valley High School artist Jack Niedenthal.
The Fast Lane Art program partnered with the Berks County Intermediate Unit Secondary Show in February to create a more inclusive art exhibit. The selected pieces for Fast Lane were selected from 1,570 pieces of art submitted by 885 students from 22 school districts. Ann Woodward, community art enthusiast and aficionado, served as juror for the Fast Lane Art.
Ann Woodward and the Fast Lane Committee selected 25 pieces of artwork to be displayed on street pole banners throughout West Reading and City of Reading. The banners will also be made available to local businesses and townships who would like to utilize them as part of their public art initiatives. The artwork will continue to be displayed at Freedom Auto Group, Hamburg, through May 22 as part of a special Fast Lane exhibition.
The awards presented by the Berks Arts Council were funded through the Alma Woods Memorial Award. The Alma Woods and Jack Coggins Memorial Awards were created by the late Alma Woods to support artist awards in Berks County.
Special thanks to our partners Freedom Auto Group, Riverfront Federal Credit Union, GoggleWorks, Berks County Intermediate Unit, West Reading Main Street, and City of Reading Department of Public Works.
Fast Lane Art began in 2008 in partnership with Land Displays to build awareness and artistic talent in Berks County. After a three-year hiatus, the competition was revived in 2014 with a renewed focus on student art. Freedom Auto Group became a sponsor in 2016 as a way to encourage young artists and support the arts in area schools. In 2019, the program was expanded with a partnership with the Berks County Intermediate Unit and incorporated a public art component through street pole banners.