BOYERTOWN — Studio B Fine Art Gallery, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., is pleased to announce the opening of FACES of Boyertown on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Berks-Mont Business Association’s annual Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair. The exhibitions run through Aug. 23.
The main exhibit features photographic portraits taken by local fine art photographer Linda Bell of people who live, work, or visit the Boyertown community. Studio B Fine Art Gallery, Taylor Backes Glass Studio, the Museum of Historic Vehicles, and the Other Farm and Forge, and private residences have been locations for the photo shoots.
“Including the people I know and love, and those whom I’ve not yet met, as the very content of the exhibit embodies the spirit and mission of Studio B,” explained Jane Stahl, director of community relations. “Since we opened in 2008, we’ve strived to be a space for art and artists and the "go to" place for learning, fun and friendship for the entire community.”
Bell will be taking photographs during the Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair at Rita’s Water Ice, corner of Franklin Street and E. Philadelphia Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Studio B’s Grey Gallery is an exhibit by Ron Schira entitled “Experiments, Wanderings and Inquiries: Works on Paper.” Schira has served as the area’s leading art critic for the Reading Eagle for over 24 years.
Schira’s body of work displays three decades of drawing, watercolor and mixed media pieces on paper. Many of the works have never been exhibited; and, seen like an artistic journal, they explore the artist’s thinking process and his interest in abstraction and spontaneity. Schira has exhibited in over 30 solo displays in Berks and Lehigh counties since the mid-seventies and writes poetry and short stories on art and other cultural topics.
Schira explains, “Since I have found myself suddenly with more time on my hands, no longer writing for the paper, I decided to dig through my boxes and show a little history. Many of these are disconnected from my present process but all are me.”
Additional Gallery hours are Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.
Local businesses and individuals serve as sponsors for the three-month exhibit. Realtors contributed toward the exhibit and include Ingrid Weil of Ironhorse Realty, Kim Welch and Mark Toepel of ReMax Achievers, Rich Zuber and Brian Gilbert of Richard A. Zuber Realty, and Kathy Kolarz and Greg Herb of Herb Real Estate.
A group of financial and insurance services businesses and individuals funded the exhibit’s second month including Barbara Akins, CPA; Reinhart and Company CPA’s; Jessica Burger of uFinancial Group; Frank Morgan of Morgan Financial; Rob Theisen of NY Life Insurance; Body Borneman Insurance; and Liz Peters of TriCounty Federal Credit Union.
The final month is supported by Twin Turrets Inn, the FCB (Family, Community Business) Network, McDonald’s in Gilbertsville, Everything Printing, several local attorneys, and anonymous donors.
“The sponsorship aspect of this exhibit is another inspiring part of this special exhibit,” Stahl continued. “With the help of Kim Welch, Debbie Bertolet, and Tessi Melchior, all members of the FCB Network, the exhibit illustrates a positive example in our present-day climate: working together toward the greater good — building a better Boyertown.”
“We all share in the goal of maintaining a strong community and know that a thriving arts and culture scene in a community contributes to the economic growth and stability of a community, attracts families to move into the area, take pride in home ownership and participate in the community.
“We have been grateful for the support our business community has provided throughout our history, and it is now most gratifying to have added members to our growing list of sponsors,” Stahl concluded.
Photographer Linda Bell, a Berks County resident, is a photographer and world traveler. During the winter months, she heads south with her husband Kit and dog Jezebell in their cozy camper van. Her passions include photography, gardening and raising peacocks. She is a strong supporter of the arts and music communities.
For additional information, visit Studio B Gallery on Facebook, visit www.studiobbb.org and sign up to receive our monthly e-blasts. Further information about photographer Linda Bell and images of photographs for purchase can be found on her website: https://labellimages.zenfolio.com