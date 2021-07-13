Berks County Community Foundation has several funding opportunities available for nonprofits and families in the Boyertown area.
Two programs for nonprofits serving residents of the Boyertown area have an application deadline of August 16, 2021:
• The Boyertown Area Charitable Giving Program provides grants to organizations, programs, or initiatives that improve the quality of life for the residents of the Boyertown Area School District.
• The Boyertown Community Center, Inc. Fund provides grants to nonprofit organizations, including governmental entities, that manage a building or buildings that serve as community centers within the geographic boundary of the Borough of Boyertown and make their space available to other community organizations.
To apply for either of these opportunities (and organizations may apply to both), use the Community Foundation’s new online application system at http://bccf.link/grants. You must create an account to access the system.
For inquiries regarding these opportunities for nonprofits, contact Heidi Williamson, Senior Vice President for Programs and Initiatives, at heidiw@bccf.org or 610-685-2223.
Two programs for families caring for loved ones with medical needs also have funding available:
• Jess's Sunshine Fund provides grants to support families who are residents of the Boyertown Area School District with dependent adult or minor children who have special needs arising from a long-term catastrophic illness or injury.
• The Margaret B. Moeller Memorial Fund for Alzheimer's Home Care Companions provides grants for families living in the Boyertown Area School District with individuals who suffer from Alzheimer's disease or other types of dementia to obtain the services of in-home care companions, aides, or other providers of respite care. Applications from Berks County families outside of the Boyertown Area School District will be considered if no families within the district apply for assistance.
To apply for either of these opportunities, use the Community Foundation’s new online application system at http://bccf.link/grants. You must create an account to access the system.
For inquiries regarding these opportunities for families, contact Monica Reyes, Health and Human Services Program Officer, at monicar@bccf.org or 610-685-2223.