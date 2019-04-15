Senior Troop #1192, senior high, organized a day long event for Brownies, grades 2 and 3, in the Boyertown area. On Saturday, April 13, at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Boyertown, the girls explored the wonders of water by discovering the importance of water and how it is used around the world. This Girl Scout journey coincides with part of the Girl Scout Law, “use resources wisely.”
The day was filled with current environmental information and offered ways to improve life for everyone on the planet. Participants will make water color posters to share what they have learned with people in their families and community.
The girls brought donations of water to be donated to the Salvation Army of Boyertown as part of the Take Action section of the Wonders of Water journey. These water bottles are given to firefighters while they work.