After five years of planning and three years of preparation, the General Carl Spaatz National U.S. Army Air Force Museum in Boyertown is set to open on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Located at 28 Warwick St., the living museum concept includes almost 6,000 square feet of space comprising 10 exhibits, of which six are featured as interactive for small reserved group tours. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. The museum will open at 1 p.m. for self-guided tours at a special admission fee of $5.
Col. Keith Seiwell, USMC (retired), the Museum’s CEO, estimates that its volunteers have put in thousands of hours getting ready for the big day. Funding for the museum has come from private donations, grants, fundraising activities and an online auction.
Carl Spaatz was born and raised in Boyertown. There is a memorial dedicated to him on Second Street in Boyertown. At one time, the Reading Regional Airport was known as Spaatz Field.
General Spaatz trained most of the American pilots who fought in WWI. He pioneered air-to-air refueling and commanded the Strategic Air Forces of WWII that forever changed the way war is fought. He became the first Chief of Staff of the new US Air Force in 1947.
His commands included Commander of the Eighth Air Force, Commander of the North African Air Force, and Commander of U.S. Strategic Air Forces in Europe, and all American Air Forces in the Pacific after the war was won in Europe.
In addition to self-guided tours with audio descriptions, the museum also offers an enhanced, immersive experience that places a small group of visitors in the time frame of our interactive exhibits and invites the visitor to participate by living in history.
The Spaatz Museum will embody “living the mission” by guiding visitors through preparing for, flying and surviving flight and combat. Museum staff, dressed in WWII uniforms, will talk the talk of the wartime era. They will immerse museum visitors the sights and sounds of aerial warfare, including attending pre-flight briefings, donning gear and equipment, piloting a bomber, acting as crew members and bombardiers. It will be an interactive, virtual reality experience.
Follow the countdown to the Grand Opening via Facebook on the museum' s page at GeneralSpaatzMuseum.