The Kutztown University Summer Chamber Music Festival will be held July 8 to 14. Participants and faculty will perform concerts each evening July 8 to 12, with a closing concert on July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
This year's Festival will present seven varied programs that highlight the development and evolution of music as an art form. The Festival kicks off on Monday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium with an exciting and dramatic performance in commemoration of Beethoven's upcoming 250th birthday. Kurt Nikkanen, Maria Asteriadou and Daniel Gaisford will give the rage, passion and tenderness of Beethoven's monumental contribution to the evolution of music from the classical era and beyond.
On Tuesday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Georgian Room, Old Main, the Festival's faculty will present "Salon Artistique," a musical journey around the world that showcases the creation of diverse musical styles of works by composers from 19th Century onward.
The rest of the week will present a diverse, talented and dedicated group of young musicians who will assemble this summer at Kutztown University to work, interact and perform chamber music in a wide variety of styles and instrumental combinations.
For more information please call 610-683-4550 or visit www.kusummermusicfestival.com.
All concerts and workshops listed below are free and open to the public:
• Monday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. Schaeffer Auditorium, Opening Night, Tenderness and Rage: Beethoven, Force of Nature, Works by Beethoven performed by festival faculty
• Tuesday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. Georgian Room, Old Main Salon, Artistique Works by 19th and 20th Century Masters performed by festival faculty
• Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. Kutztown Park Bandshell, 440 East Main St., Midsummer Night's Dream, Works by Mendelssohn, Gershwin and Piazzolla, Movie scores: Coco, La La Land and James Bond performed by festival students and orchestra. Special guest appearance: Rosin, The Two Cello Duo, playing pop transcriptions on electric instruments
• Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. Schaeffer Auditorium, Style and Substance: Classical Masterpieces, Works by Haydn, Kuhlau, Beethoven, Weber performed by festival students.
• Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. Schaeffer Auditorium, Masterful Melange, Works by Dancla, Brahms, Doppler, Ewazen, Tillmetz performed by festival students.
• Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m. Schaeffer Auditorium, Chamber Music Competition, Pre-formed and ad hoc groups will compete for the Grand Chamber Music Prize.
• Saturday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., Schaeffer Auditorium, Saturday Night Live, Works by Haydn, Beethoven, Gaubert, Reinecke, Brahms, Schumann, Strauss performed by festival students.
• Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Schaeffer Auditorium, Grand Finale, A Musical Extravaganza, Works by Mozart, Foote, Rota, Shostakovich performed by festival students, The Festival Orchestra, Conductor Julien Benichou.
Workshops
Tuesday, July 9, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Georgian Room, Old Main, Flute Masterclass, Susanna Loewy: Flutist and Music Entrepreneur
Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. Schaeffer 13G, Leadership and Entrepreneurship through Music, Susanna Loewy: Flutist and Music Entrepreneur
Thursday, July 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. Schaeffer 14G, Harmonics and Intonation, a workshop on understanding the harmonic series and principles of piano tuning, Daniel Sponenburg: Concert Piano Technician.
Friday, July 12, from 3 to 4 p.m., Schaeffer 13G, The Violin Maker, Principles of Instrument Making and Setup, Peter Yang: Luthier and Violin Maker; Mr. Yang will be available throughout the Festival for any necessary repairs and adjustments of instruments.
All programs are subject to change