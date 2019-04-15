All ages and levels of kiters are welcome to bring a store-bought or homemade kite to fill the sky with these colorful creations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Youth Recreation Facility, 1098 County Road. Professional kiters will be showcasing their kites and flying skills on the lower soccer field throughout the day. Volunteers and Parks staff will also be on hand to help kids make their own ‘Sled Kite’ in our workshop tents, which can be entered into contests throughout the afternoon.
The festival is a great way to get out and enjoy a spring day in the park, and features much more than just kites. The event is also part of a county-wide Healthy Kids Day presented by the YMCA of Reading and Berks County’s branches. Families and children can learn all about their Summer Day Camp program, while picking up some important health and wellness information.
At noon and 1 p.m. learn about Raptors and how kites mimic these birds’ flight patterns in programs by the Red Creek Wildlife Center. See how a hot air balloon works, and how little wind they need to take flight. Here are some more festival highlights: Home Run Derby on Kurowski Field, Vote for your favorite police vehicle in the Emergency Services Vehicle Contest, Trampoline, Orbotron, pony rides and more kids games and activities. Bring a picnic, and there is food available for purchase.
With free admission and parking, this festival has something to offer every member of your family! For more details on the event, keep checking our websites and social media pages: Berks County Parks and Recreation (Facebook, Instagram) and YMCA (Facebook).
We encourage you to get the whole family involved in making a kite at home for the festival, either completely from newspaper for our "Newspaper Kite Division," or from vinyl or canvas for the select "Homemade Kite Division." Kite plans and templates for your project are available on our website, www.co.berks.pa.us/Dept/Parks/Pages/KiteDay.aspx
This event is presented by Berks County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the YMCA of Reading & Berks County. Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by the Reading Hospital/Tower Health. The Youth Recreation Facility is located at 1098 County Road in Bern Township across from the Berks County Career and Technology Center West, also known as the Big Vision Sports Complex. Overflow parking is available at the Berks Career and Technology West Campus. For more information or directions, contact or the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department at 610-374-2944 ext. 2611, www.countyofberks.com/parks or the YMCA of Reading & Berks County at 610-944-6515, www.ymca-berkscounty.org.