Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at circulation desk. Support the library and get Easter goodies. Cost is $15 per kit. Included in each kit are flower pot craft with materials; bookmarker; hot chocolate; candy; coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library children's area. The book for March is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool ages and their caregivers, but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
4th annual Girl's Night Out Basket Raffle: March 19 at 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., hosted by The G.F.W.C. Pennsylvania Woman's Club of Boyertown at the library. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Library and other local organizations. Tickets cost $25 and are available for purchase at the library, ask at the circulation desk.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: March 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Financial Peace University (adults 18+): 9 week class starts March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Join our virtual Financial Peace University class and learn to make a budget you’ll actually stick to. We meet online, so you won’t even have to leave home. Visit fpu.com/1132024 to sign up for the class and start your 14-day free trial of Financial Peace. Class starts March 24 and ends May 19.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 9, 16, 23, 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students will be displayed in the windows at the Library. Stop by to appreciate so many talented kids.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31 at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go program for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
St. Patrick's Day Grab & Go for Preschoolers: March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside Grab & Go program - St. Patrick's Day inspired book and craft for preschoolers, one per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: March 17 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Grab & Go Book & Craft: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for ages 3 to 7. To highlight the Reading Public Museum's current exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites (which runs through May 23), we're giving away copies of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, plus a craft, while supplies last. No registration necessary.