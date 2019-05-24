Stephanie Delozier Strobel of Strobel Engineering Translations Inc. has been invited to represent American Translators Association at NY Rights/Books Expo, a publishing industry event held in New York City.
With Association Board Member Eve Bodeux and a select team of other professional translators, Strobel will promote using professional translators and using the association's member directory to find the specialist they need.
With her mechanical engineering background, Stephanie specializes in translating French technical documents into English technical documents, from manuals to patents to ISO 9001 Quality Manuals from French into English for a variety of industries.
In 2017, Strobel was approached by an American publishing house to translate a humorous science book for the non-scientific from French into English.
It required a translator who was funny as well as fearless in the face of thermodynamics. "How to Speak Science: Gravity, Relativity, and Other Ideas That Were Crazy Until Proven Brilliant" by famous French YouTuber Bruce Benamran was published in September 2018 with Stephanie receiving credit as the translator on the title page.
The book has been published in U.S. English as well as in UK English. Strobel states, “It’s been well received. And it’s exciting to be able to hold the finished product in my hands.”
Strobel Engineering Translation, Inc. is located in Barto and serves companies around the globe. Strobel has offered to present a book talk at the Boyertown Community Library in the fall.