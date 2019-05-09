Daisy Troop 1043, from the Fleetwood Service Unit, made thank you cards and posters to honor one of the girl’s grandfathers, who served in the Vietnam War. The Daisy Troop, all in first grade, heard that he was going to be returning home to Bucks County after a day-long trip to visit memorials in Washington D.C. to honor those who served in the war but did not make it home. The girls decided to make cards and posters to welcome him home after the Tour of Honor to thank him for his service to our country. There were several hundred Vietnam veterans who joined the Tour and were welcomed home by family members.