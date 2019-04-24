Local historian, former public school English teacher, writer, presenter, potter and fine art painter, Bob Wood, announced his spring schedule of informal discussions of local history at Studio B Art Gallery on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m. Please note the new start time.
Wood has published four books of local history that he offers for sale. He is a popular presenter among groups dedicated to preserving local history; his articles appear in assorted publications.
Wood serves as Gallery Adjunct at Studio B. In addition to hosting his popular history talks, his varied roles include funding support of exhibits of emerging artists along with his own artwork and the artwork of his wife Sandy Wood, longtime Boyertown Area School District art instructor; assistance in staging exhibits of local artists at local businesses; facilitating poetry readings and book signings; and participation in community events.
The new dates added are:
• May 19: New Findings on the Methods of Casting Cannons at Warwick and Hopewell Furnaces for the Revolutionary War
• June 2: Kitchen and Field Gardens — Until the mid-20th Century, almost every householder was a gardener — a talk centered on local practices.
• June 9: Log Houses In the 18th and 19th centuries, oak logs were a primary building material for houses and other structures. A discussion of methods and practices.
Studio B, located in the heart of historic Boyertown, is the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a nonprofit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.