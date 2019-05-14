Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh/Berks) has been selected to serve on The Council of State Governments’ national Future of Work Task Force.
The mission of the Council is to facilitate the exchange of ideas among state policymakers, business leaders, and the academic community. It works to foster discussions and collaboration among state officials to address shared policy priorities, conduct leadership training programs, and advocate on the federal level for state issues.
“The Council of State Governments Future of Work Task Force will bring together a diverse group of state officials to explore how states can best navigate the challenges and opportunities of the new economy,” Council of State Government Executive Director David Adkins said. The task force will examine how technology impacts jobs and, “it will share success stories and best practices and provide guidance on how states can best embrace the innovative and ever-evolving opportunities in the new economy.”
Mackenzie will also serve as a member of The Workforce of Tomorrow Subcommittee. The subcommittee will explore policy options to ensure state workforces can accommodate the shifting needs of employees and employers alike in the face of technological advances from automation, robotics and artificial intelligence.
“As someone who has devoted a great deal of time professionally to the issue of workforce development, I am very pleased to have been selected for this particular subcommittee,” said Mackenzie. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the subcommittee to craft strategies and ideas to help all states address the challenges of better educating and training our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Prior to being elected to office, Mackenzie served as the director of policy at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. In this senior management role, he worked on issues relating to unemployment compensation reform, workers’ compensation insurance, the Uniform Construction Code, and workforce development. He is currently serving as vice chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee and is a member of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board. As a state representative he has also authored and supported several legislative measures to better prepare Pennsylvania’s future workforce for industry needs.
The work of the task force will take place across a two-year timeline with key findings and recommendations studied and shared during task force meetings, some of which will be held at the annual Council's National Conferences.
In addition to The Workforce of Tomorrow Subcommittee, the other subcommittees are Smart Government; What’s Next? Embracing the Future; and Equity and Inclusion. Each subcommittee has two co-chairs and 10 members.
“Council of State Governments is proud of its role as a trusted convener of state officials and is committed to a data-driven, consensus-based process in all of its public policy work,” said Kelley Arnold, the Council's chief communications officer.