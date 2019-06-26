Miller-Keystone Blood Center has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors of all blood types.
“Blood donations traditionally decrease during the summer months due to family vacations and increased travel, combined with accidents and seasonal illnesses,” explains Qiana Cressman, Program Manager for Specialized Markets. “However, more than 450 donors are needed every day in our community to help in the care of cancer patients, accident victims, premature infants and others requiring lifesaving transfusions at our regional hospitals.”
Ms. Cressman notes that just one major trauma or disaster could have devastating effects on the Blood Center’s ability to provide for the transfusion needs of our community.
“While we’ve had a decrease in the number of people donating, the demand at our community hospitals remains steady,” Ms. Cressman continues. “We would just like to remind people that Blood cannot be manufactured, it can only come from the kind generosity of volunteer Blood donors. If there is ever a time to donate, now is that time.”
Individuals registering to donate now through June 30 will receive 100 Bonus Points that can be redeemed for a variety of items in Miller-Keystone’s online Lifesaver Rewards Store.
In order to donate, individuals must be 16 years of age or older, (parental consent required for 16-year-old donors), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be feeling healthy; they must not have donated in the past eight weeks. All donors must also provide valid identification.
For more information or to schedule a donation, call 1-800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667). Donors can also visit GIVEaPINT.org to schedule an appointment online or to find a Blood Drive in their community.